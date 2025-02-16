Demolition's Ax and Smash Sign WWE Legends Contracts, Ending Long-Standing Dispute

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ax and Smash, the iconic duo known as Demolition, have reportedly signed WWE Legends contracts this week, resolving a prolonged dispute with the company. Their departure from WWE decades ago, coupled with legal battles over the Demolition trademark, had kept them estranged from the promotion for years.

This new agreement grants WWE the rights to license and merchandise both Ax and Smash, as well as the Demolition brand. Previously, the legendary tag team had been featured under the WWE banner in the WWE 12 video game and through WWE-produced action figures.

Despite their record-setting reign as WWF Tag Team Champions, Demolition has notably been absent from the WWE Hall of Fame. Discussions about their potential induction have occurred under the current regime, though no final decision has been announced.

It remains uncertain whether WWE would include Crush, portrayed by Brian Adams, in a possible Hall of Fame induction. Crush was part of Demolition for a year before pursuing other prominent roles, including stints in the Nation of Domination, NWO, and as one-half of WCW Tag Team Champions Kronik.