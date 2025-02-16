The Undertaker Shares Crucial Advice for Aspiring Wrestlers

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Undertaker has been actively promoting the upcoming WWE LFG series on A&E, which is set to premiere this Sunday. As part of his media tour, the WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Collider and shared his insights on one of the biggest mistakes young wrestlers make when breaking into the industry.

During the interview, The Undertaker explained that many newcomers focus too much on trying to act like wrestlers rather than embodying what it truly means to be one. He believes that being present in the moment and feeling the crowd is more important than simply mimicking what they see on television.

“Great, great question. I talk about this quite a bit with my kids. I think the biggest mistake—and let me just kind of backtrack here a little bit. A lot of times now, we’re getting athletes that are coming from different sports, and not all of them were fans of wrestling. A lot of times, this is just something they think they might be good at, or they want to give it a shot. So I think the biggest mistake a lot of times is when these kids watch our programming, and then they try to go in the ring and act like wrestlers instead of being wrestlers. They try to emulate what they’re seeing, and it comes off disingenuous to the fans and to people who really know the business. It looks staged. You have to be able to dive into something inside of you and bring it out to set yourself apart. That’s probably the hardest thing for new wrestlers to grasp—not to act like a wrestler, but to actually be a wrestler.”

The Undertaker also noted that he believes this issue is partly influenced by video games. He pointed out that many aspiring wrestlers grew up playing them, which leads to an overemphasis on executing flashy moves rather than understanding the fundamental psychology of professional wrestling.