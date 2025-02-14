WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Weighs In on Recent WWE Superstar Releases

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2025

Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on WWE's recent wave of releases, which included notable names like The Good Brothers, AOP, and more. The list of released talents comprises Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Giovanni Vinci, Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, and Elektra Lopez. Additionally, Sonya Deville learned her contract would not be renewed, making her a free agent after it expires.

Having previously led WWE Talent Relations, Jim Ross is familiar with the difficult task of letting talent go. On his Grilling JR Podcast, he addressed the recent releases, encouraging those affected to see this phase as a new beginning rather than the end of their careers. “Just stay positive and regroup. It's not the end of the world. More opportunities will come. What kills you sometimes is how these talents react to the bad news and how it makes them overtly negative, and that's not good. Stay positive, stay in shape, improve your game, and hopefully find yourself another landing spot. There's plenty of landing spots out there. It's just a matter of finding the right one for you, but it's certainly not the end of the world. I can say that.”

