Tiffany Stratton Hints at WWE Women’s Championship Redesign

Tiffany Stratton, WWE Women’s Champion, has hinted at a potential title redesign ahead of her upcoming match against Nia Jax on SmackDown. After cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax on January 3, 2025, Stratton is set to face Jax again on February 14.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Stratton suggested a vibrant all-pink redesign for the championship, remarking, “You know, I say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m Tiffany Stratton. I’m an icon living. I’m a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you’ll have to wait and see, guys.”

Additionally, Stratton teased a new look for WWE WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, where she will face the Women’s Royal Rumble winner if she successfully retains her title against Jax. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has been scouting competitors for her WrestleMania 41 match, having won the Women’s Royal Rumble. The winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on March 1 will challenge the other women’s champion at the April PLE.