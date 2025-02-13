WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tiffany Stratton Hints at WWE Women’s Championship Redesign

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 13, 2025

Tiffany Stratton Hints at WWE Women’s Championship Redesign

Tiffany Stratton, WWE Women’s Champion, has hinted at a potential title redesign ahead of her upcoming match against Nia Jax on SmackDown. After cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax on January 3, 2025, Stratton is set to face Jax again on February 14.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Stratton suggested a vibrant all-pink redesign for the championship, remarking, “You know, I say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m Tiffany Stratton. I’m an icon living. I’m a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you’ll have to wait and see, guys.”

Additionally, Stratton teased a new look for WWE WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, where she will face the Women’s Royal Rumble winner if she successfully retains her title against Jax. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has been scouting competitors for her WrestleMania 41 match, having won the Women’s Royal Rumble. The winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on March 1 will challenge the other women’s champion at the April PLE.


Tags: #wwe #tiffany stratton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π