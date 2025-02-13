WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Be Defended in April and May Shows in the U.S.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 13, 2025

NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Be Defended in April and May Shows in the U.S.

NJPW will make its highly anticipated return to the United States this April and May with the company’s top title on the line.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended at both Windy City Riot (Friday, April 11) and Resurgence 2025 (Friday, May 9). Currently holding the title is Hirooki Goto, who recently claimed the championship after defeating Zack Sabre Jr. earlier this week. However, NJPW has yet to announce the challengers for either of these events.

Goto, a seasoned member of the NJPW roster for over two decades, has finally achieved the pinnacle of the company with his victory. He will make his first title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW's 53rd Anniversary show on March 6. The winner of that match will then face the winner of the New Japan Cup tournament at Sakura Genesis on April 5, just days before Windy City Riot.

Windy City Riot will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, while Resurgence is set for Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Tickets for Resurgence will be available to the public beginning Friday, February 14. Windy City Riot tickets are already on sale.

Last year, both Windy City Riot and Resurgence also featured IWGP World Championship matches. In Chicago, Jon Moxley won the title from Tetsuya Naito, then successfully defended it against Shota Umino at Resurgence. Moxley, Naito, Sabre, and Goto are the most recent champions.

New Japan Cup 2025 Full Bracket Revealed: 24 Wrestlers Competing for IWGP World

The full field for the New Japan Cup 2025 has been officially announced, with the tournament winner earning an opportunity to challenge for [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 12, 2025 01:32PM

Source: njpw1972.com
Tags: #njpw #windy city #resurgence

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π