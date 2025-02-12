New Japan Cup 2025 Full Bracket Revealed: 24 Wrestlers Competing for IWGP World

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
The full field for the New Japan Cup 2025 has been officially announced, with the tournament winner earning an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
The tournament will feature a total of 24 competitors. Of these, 16 wrestlers will face off in first-round matchups, while the other eight have been randomly selected to receive a first-round bye. Those receiving byes are David Finlay, YOSHI-HASHI, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, Shota Umino, Jeff Cobb, TJP, and Shingo Takagi.
Here is the complete bracket:
Left side:
Right side:
The action kicks off on March 7 and runs through March 20, with the winner receiving their title shot at Sakura Genesis on April 5. Hirooki Goto, the newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, will have one title defense before Sakura Genesis, taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s 53rd Anniversary show in March.