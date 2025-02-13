The Undertaker Defends Friendship with Vince McMahon Amid Ongoing Legal Issues

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Undertaker was seen attending the 2025 Super Bowl with former WWE owner Vince McMahon, who recently resigned from WWE’s parent company TKO following allegations of sex trafficking. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker spoke about his decision to stand by Vince amid the ongoing legal situation.

“I was his guest, yeah. Look, I’m gonna get hate for that. People are like, ‘Oh you guys were so close, you know what happened,’ I’m like ‘I don’t know what hasn’t been done, we don’t talk about those things.’ But he is a friend of mine. First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor.”

The Undertaker also emphasized that he does not claim to know all the details surrounding the case, noting, “I don’t know everything that’s happened, what’s gone on, and I’m not the judge on this case. There’s only one judge, that’s the man upstairs. He’s gonna give us all whatever we deserve in the end, and that’s what it is. I think people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones … I don’t have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn’t change the fact that I love somebody, and I’m friends with somebody.”