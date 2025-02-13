Hulk Hogan Sued After Fan Claims She Was Hit With Beer Can at Promotional Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Hulk Hogan and his beer brand, Real American Beer, are facing a lawsuit from an Ohio woman who claims she was struck in the head with a sealed beer can during a promotional event last August.

According to FOX 8, the lawsuit, filed on Monday, accuses Hogan and event organizers of “negligence causing injury” after a beer can was allegedly thrown approximately 50 feet, striking the woman, Michelle Harlukowicz, on the forehead near her hairline. The incident took place on August 19, 2024, at Thirsty Cowboys, a venue in Medina Township, during a promotional event for Real American Beer.

Attorney Eric Tayfel, representing Harlukowicz, described the situation as unacceptable. “It’s unconscionable to think that you’re going to go to a bar to see a celebrity and end up being pelted with a can of beer,” he stated. He added that his client required stitches and would have some permanent scarring from the injury.

The lawsuit alleges that Hogan and event promoters encouraged the crowd by tossing free beer cans to attendees. Harlukowicz, who was standing near the back of the dance floor, claims she never saw the can before it struck her. Photos of the injury reportedly show a can-shaped wound requiring nearly ten stitches.

Medina Township Police responded to the incident but did not file charges, as they were unable to determine who threw the can. The lawsuit contends that either Hulk Hogan or one of the event promoters was responsible for tossing the sealed beer.

Thirsty Cowboys and its owner, Aaron Lind, are also named as defendants, with the lawsuit arguing that the venue bore responsibility for the safety of its patrons.

Harlukowicz is seeking damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.