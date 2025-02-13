Michelle McCool Reflects on the 'Piggy James' Storyline and Mickie James' Professionalism

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Michelle McCool appeared on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, discussing a variety of topics, including a controversial storyline from 2009. This storyline involved McCool and Layla targeting Mickie James, particularly focusing on her weight, and infamously dubbing her “Piggy James.”

Reflecting on the storyline, McCool admitted, “And I give credit to this day, and I said this to somebody the other day, and I said it to her, but the whole ‘Piggy James’ storyline, like me at heart, hated it just because of what it was, right? Like you’re bullying somebody supposedly that they’re supposedly overweight, and that has never been me. Every week, I’d go up to her like, ‘Mickie, I’m so sorry. This is what they want us to say.’ Complete professional. Not once does she try to change things, which often girls did. Not once did she’s like, ‘No, it’s good, it’s cool.’ She knew that it took two to tango. She knew what her role was. She knew what our role was. And she really, I think, put us on the map with that storyline.”

When Van Vliet inquired about whether WWE would do such a storyline in today’s climate, McCool responded, “Oh, gosh, no. Could you imagine?…That’s how it was every week. I couldn’t believe they wanted us to do this.”

Looking back at the origins of the pitch, McCool explained, “I don’t remember it. A lot of times back then, things started with personal digs at somebody, or, you know, maybe somebody got in trouble, and they wanted to make fun. I don’t know what it was, but it just came out of the blue. Layla and I were young and a bit naive; we did some silly things, we had a lot of fun. But when that storyline came about, I was like, ‘Oh, this is just mean.’ But it did get us over. And I give all the credit in the world to Mickie for that. She easily could have said, ‘Guys, this is too much, too far, I’m not doing it.’ She was already over, but she knew how the business worked, and it got her more over, and she helped us.”

Despite the harsh nature of the storyline, McCool acknowledged Mickie James' professionalism and the significant impact the angle had on both their careers.