Friday’s WWE SmackDown to Feature Broadcast Change

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 13, 2025

This week’s WWE SmackDown will continue its journey towards the highly anticipated Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE) on March 1st, marking the final stop before WrestleMania 41.

The episode promises exciting matches, including a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match featuring Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest. Additionally, fans will witness a WWE Women’s Championship match, where Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Nia Jax. Another major highlight will be a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, as Chelsea Green faces Naomi.

However, fans will notice a change in the broadcast team as the usual lead announcer, Joe Tessitore, will not be present. Tessitore is slated to cover a live boxing event for ESPN, featuring the highly anticipated bout between Berinchyk and Keyshawn at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This event coincides with SmackDown, which is being held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Although WWE has not yet officially confirmed his replacement, it is expected that Michael Cole will step in to fill Tessitore’s role for the evening.

