WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Christy Hemme Has Left TNA Wrestling, Behind-The-Scenes Changes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 13, 2025

Christy Hemme Has Left TNA Wrestling, Behind-The-Scenes Changes

Josh Mathews and Christy Hemme have both departed TNA Wrestling amid several behind-the-scenes changes.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and PWInsider.com reported the shake-up, with Mike Johnson noting that TNA President Anthony Cicione has also exited his role. Cicione, who took on the position in February 2024, was also President of Anthem’s Entertainment Group. A new executive has been brought in to oversee production and other aspects of TNA, though a replacement has not been named.

Before leaving, Hemme managed TNA’s social media. She originally joined the company in 2006 after her WWE tenure, taking on roles as a host, co-host, and later an in-ring competitor. She also managed The Rock ‘n Rave Infection (Lance Hoyt and Jimmy Rave) before transitioning to a ring announcer and interviewer from 2011 to 2016. Hemme previously worked behind the scenes from 2014 to 2016 before returning to TNA last year.

Josh Mathews Exits TNA Wrestling After a Decade

A former WWE commentator and backstage interviewer, Josh Mathews, has reportedly left TNA Wrestling after ten years. Late 2024 and early 202 [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 12, 2025 04:11PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #christy hemme

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π