Christy Hemme Has Left TNA Wrestling, Behind-The-Scenes Changes

Josh Mathews and Christy Hemme have both departed TNA Wrestling amid several behind-the-scenes changes.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and PWInsider.com reported the shake-up, with Mike Johnson noting that TNA President Anthony Cicione has also exited his role. Cicione, who took on the position in February 2024, was also President of Anthem’s Entertainment Group. A new executive has been brought in to oversee production and other aspects of TNA, though a replacement has not been named.

Before leaving, Hemme managed TNA’s social media. She originally joined the company in 2006 after her WWE tenure, taking on roles as a host, co-host, and later an in-ring competitor. She also managed The Rock ‘n Rave Infection (Lance Hoyt and Jimmy Rave) before transitioning to a ring announcer and interviewer from 2011 to 2016. Hemme previously worked behind the scenes from 2014 to 2016 before returning to TNA last year.