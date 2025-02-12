WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Josh Mathews Exits TNA Wrestling After a Decade

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 12, 2025

A former WWE commentator and backstage interviewer, Josh Mathews, has reportedly left TNA Wrestling after ten years. Late 2024 and early 2025 have seen numerous high-profile departures from the company, including Jordynne Grace, Speedball Mike Bailey, PCO, and Rhino.

With former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander’s contract also set to expire on February 14, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed Mathews adds to the list of notable exits.

Mathews signed with TNA following his WWE release in 2014, serving as the lead announcer for most of the last decade before stepping down in 2021. He transitioned into roles as senior producer and senior director of digital media until his recent departure.

Further updates on Mathews' exit will be provided as information becomes available.


