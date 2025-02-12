Josh Mathews Exits TNA Wrestling After a Decade

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former WWE commentator and backstage interviewer, Josh Mathews, has reportedly left TNA Wrestling after ten years. Late 2024 and early 2025 have seen numerous high-profile departures from the company, including Jordynne Grace, Speedball Mike Bailey, PCO, and Rhino.

With former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander’s contract also set to expire on February 14, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed Mathews adds to the list of notable exits.

Mathews signed with TNA following his WWE release in 2014, serving as the lead announcer for most of the last decade before stepping down in 2021. He transitioned into roles as senior producer and senior director of digital media until his recent departure.

Further updates on Mathews' exit will be provided as information becomes available.