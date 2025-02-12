WWE Begins Filming for ‘WWE EVOLVE’ Series Ahead of Tubi Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE and Tubi have officially revealed a brand-new weekly series, WWE EVOLVE, set to debut exclusively on Tubi on March 5, 2025.

The show will spotlight rising stars from WWE’s Performance Center and its WWE ID program, giving fans an inside look at their journey as they strive to make it to NXT, SmackDown, or Raw. WWE EVOLVE will focus on these up-and-coming talents as they hone their in-ring skills and develop their personas.

New episodes will air every Wednesday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

According to PWInsider, WWE began filming content for the series over the weekend at the WWE Performance Center. The report notes that the audience consisted primarily of invited guests, which likely prevented spoilers from leaking ahead of the show’s official premiere.