WWE Deliberately Avoids Naming Ricky Starks During NXT Debut

Former AEW star Ricky Starks made a surprise debut on WWE NXT during the February 11, 2025, episode. Entering through the crowd, Starks delivered a passionate promo, stating, "If NXT is the future of professional wrestling, well guess what? You need an Absolute Superstar of the future!" He emphasized that if NXT is the hottest brand, it requires the hottest free agent and vowed to turn the place upside down. Notably, neither Starks nor the announcers mentioned his name during the segment, a deliberate choice by WWE.

Reports indicate that while AEW releases were considered for some time, the deal for Starks to join WWE came together quickly. As of December 2024, there had been no communication between WWE and Starks, but it was anticipated that he would be signed once he was free from his AEW obligations. Individuals on WWE's main roster believed that most creative plans leading into WrestleMania were already set, making NXT a more flexible environment to integrate Starks.

Word of his debut began circulating around the WWE Performance Center approximately 30 minutes before the show.