WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Deliberately Avoids Naming Ricky Starks During NXT Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 12, 2025

WWE Deliberately Avoids Naming Ricky Starks During NXT Debut

Former AEW star Ricky Starks made a surprise debut on WWE NXT during the February 11, 2025, episode. Entering through the crowd, Starks delivered a passionate promo, stating, "If NXT is the future of professional wrestling, well guess what? You need an Absolute Superstar of the future!" He emphasized that if NXT is the hottest brand, it requires the hottest free agent and vowed to turn the place upside down. Notably, neither Starks nor the announcers mentioned his name during the segment, a deliberate choice by WWE. 

Reports indicate that while AEW releases were considered for some time, the deal for Starks to join WWE came together quickly. As of December 2024, there had been no communication between WWE and Starks, but it was anticipated that he would be signed once he was free from his AEW obligations. Individuals on WWE's main roster believed that most creative plans leading into WrestleMania were already set, making NXT a more flexible environment to integrate Starks.

Word of his debut began circulating around the WWE Performance Center approximately 30 minutes before the show.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ricky starks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π