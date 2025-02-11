Tegan Nox: "I Was Really Sick" Before WWE Departure

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tegan Nox was released from WWE in the fall of 2024, but before her departure, she battled a mysterious illness that led to unexpected time off from the company. Speaking with The Metro, Nox detailed the challenges she faced while trying to get a diagnosis and how it may have influenced WWE's decision regarding her status.

“I did get incredibly sick for a little while. We didn’t really get a legit answer. I went through tests, I was in hospital, a bunch of different stuff. So I think it was down to a lot of stress mixed with other things. But I was really sick, which didn’t help with the time off. I think that started it all, even though I said, ‘I’m good to go, it’s just I get sick now and again.’ But it wasn’t, like, deathly or anything. I think it was a mix of them wanting to be safe, miscommunication with a lot of different people, because it was going from their doctors to outside doctors to hospitals. I think it just got lost in [translation] and stuff like that. But I think unnecessary time off started with a necessary time off, if that makes sense.”

Despite eventually receiving treatment and stabilizing her condition, Nox revealed that she was never brought back into the fold.

“I needed that second to try and figure out what was going on, and then when we kind of figured it out, I was on medication, I could have come back, and I was just never brought back from there. I thought I was going to be released a lot sooner.”

Nox’s comments shed light on the complexities surrounding her departure and how medical uncertainty and miscommunication may have played a role in WWE's decision.