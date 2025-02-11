WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw Viewership on Netflix Increases Following Royal Rumble Fallout Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2025

WWE Raw Viewership on Netflix Increases Following Royal Rumble Fallout Episode

The viewership figures are in for last week’s episode of WWE Raw, and the show saw an increase in its audience on Netflix.

According to Netflix, the February 3, 2025, edition of WWE Raw amassed 3.1 million views globally throughout the week. The episode also achieved 6.1 million total hours viewed, securing the No. 7 spot in Netflix’s global rankings. Additionally, the show landed in the Top 10 in seven different countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and across Europe.

This marks an improvement from the January 27 episode, which recorded 2.9 million views and 6.6 million total hours viewed.

The February 3 edition of WWE Raw was a key post-Royal Rumble episode, setting the stage for WrestleMania 41. The show featured Royal Rumble Match winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair beginning their road to WrestleMania, while Elimination Chamber Match qualifiers got underway.

Netflix’s latest rankings reaffirm WWE’s strong streaming presence following its historic move to the platform.

Bully Ray Suggests WWE Fired Blair Davenport Due to Will Ospreay’s Comments

On the recent “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Blair Davenport's release, associating it with [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 11, 2025 04:21PM

Source: netflix.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π