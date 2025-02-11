WWE Raw Viewership on Netflix Increases Following Royal Rumble Fallout Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The viewership figures are in for last week’s episode of WWE Raw, and the show saw an increase in its audience on Netflix.

According to Netflix, the February 3, 2025, edition of WWE Raw amassed 3.1 million views globally throughout the week. The episode also achieved 6.1 million total hours viewed, securing the No. 7 spot in Netflix’s global rankings. Additionally, the show landed in the Top 10 in seven different countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and across Europe.

This marks an improvement from the January 27 episode, which recorded 2.9 million views and 6.6 million total hours viewed.

The February 3 edition of WWE Raw was a key post-Royal Rumble episode, setting the stage for WrestleMania 41. The show featured Royal Rumble Match winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair beginning their road to WrestleMania, while Elimination Chamber Match qualifiers got underway.

Netflix’s latest rankings reaffirm WWE’s strong streaming presence following its historic move to the platform.