Bully Ray Suggests WWE Fired Blair Davenport Due to Will Ospreay’s Comments

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the recent “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Blair Davenport's release, associating it with comments made by her ex-boyfriend, AEW's Will Ospreay, about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Highlighting his perspective, he stated:

“Dave, remember how I’ve always said that pro wrestling is like the mafia? They don’t screw with you, they screw with your family. Maybe Will Ospreay never should’ve made those comments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.”

Ray further emphasized that even if Davenport and Ospreay are no longer together, his comments could still influence WWE's decisions:

“Sure it would, absolutely it would, without a doubt. Whether or not they’re together, I don’t know, they could’ve been together at one time. But yes, it absolutely would have something to do with it. Don’t kid yourself. You’ve never spent a day in the WWE. You don’t know how they work.”

Davenport and Ospreay ended their relationship several years ago; Ospreay is now with wrestler Alex Windsor, while Davenport is married to Josh Terry (Riley Osborne).