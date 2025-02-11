WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bully Ray Suggests WWE Fired Blair Davenport Due to Will Ospreay’s Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2025

Bully Ray Suggests WWE Fired Blair Davenport Due to Will Ospreay’s Comments

On the recent “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Blair Davenport's release, associating it with comments made by her ex-boyfriend, AEW's Will Ospreay, about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Highlighting his perspective, he stated:

“Dave, remember how I’ve always said that pro wrestling is like the mafia? They don’t screw with you, they screw with your family. Maybe Will Ospreay never should’ve made those comments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.”

Ray further emphasized that even if Davenport and Ospreay are no longer together, his comments could still influence WWE's decisions:

“Sure it would, absolutely it would, without a doubt. Whether or not they’re together, I don’t know, they could’ve been together at one time. But yes, it absolutely would have something to do with it. Don’t kid yourself. You’ve never spent a day in the WWE. You don’t know how they work.”

Davenport and Ospreay ended their relationship several years ago; Ospreay is now with wrestler Alex Windsor, while Davenport is married to Josh Terry (Riley Osborne).


Tags: #wwe #blair davenport #will ospreay #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π