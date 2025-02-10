WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Goes Invisible in New Action Figure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2025

As John Cena readies himself for his final full-time year in WWE, fans will soon have the opportunity to own a truly unique collectible inspired by one of his most iconic phrases, “You Can’t See Me.”

Mattel has unveiled a special transparent action figure as part of the WWE Elite Greatest Hits 8 series, designed to honor the 16-time world champion’s final year in the wrestling ring.

A Playful Tribute to Cena’s Legendary Catchphrase

Cena’s “invisibility” has become a long-running joke in WWE, stemming from his signature taunt that fans have widely embraced. The joke has transcended wrestling, appearing in memes, interviews, and even mainstream entertainment. WWE officially recognized this playful gag in a memorable Raw segment on September 4, 2023, with The Miz.

The new transparent action figure cleverly embraces this theme, showcasing a completely clear Cena model with interchangeable heads, hands, and accessories. While Mattel has yet to announce a precise release date, the figure is confirmed to launch in 2025.

