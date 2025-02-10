John Cena Goes Invisible in New Action Figure

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As John Cena readies himself for his final full-time year in WWE, fans will soon have the opportunity to own a truly unique collectible inspired by one of his most iconic phrases, “You Can’t See Me.”

Mattel has unveiled a special transparent action figure as part of the WWE Elite Greatest Hits 8 series, designed to honor the 16-time world champion’s final year in the wrestling ring.

A Playful Tribute to Cena’s Legendary Catchphrase

Cena’s “invisibility” has become a long-running joke in WWE, stemming from his signature taunt that fans have widely embraced. The joke has transcended wrestling, appearing in memes, interviews, and even mainstream entertainment. WWE officially recognized this playful gag in a memorable Raw segment on September 4, 2023, with The Miz.

The new transparent action figure cleverly embraces this theme, showcasing a completely clear Cena model with interchangeable heads, hands, and accessories. While Mattel has yet to announce a precise release date, the figure is confirmed to launch in 2025.