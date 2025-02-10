WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Stars Shine in Commercials During NFL Super Bowl 59 Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2025

Former WWE NXT Superstar Damon Kemp, the real-life brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, made a brief cameo in Adam Devine’s Cirkul water commercial during the NFL Super Bowl 59 broadcast on Sunday evening. Devine, who was present at the game, even shared a photo with AEW President Tony Khan during the event.

In another Super Bowl ad, part-time WWE performer and international music sensation Bad Bunny made an appearance in a Ritz crackers commercial.

Additionally, a portrayal of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage appeared alongside actor Antonio Banderas in a Bosch pickles commercial during the broadcast.

 
 
 
 
 
