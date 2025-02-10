WWE Stars Shine in Commercials During NFL Super Bowl 59 Broadcast

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE NXT Superstar Damon Kemp, the real-life brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, made a brief cameo in Adam Devine’s Cirkul water commercial during the NFL Super Bowl 59 broadcast on Sunday evening. Devine, who was present at the game, even shared a photo with AEW President Tony Khan during the event.

In another Super Bowl ad, part-time WWE performer and international music sensation Bad Bunny made an appearance in a Ritz crackers commercial.

Additionally, a portrayal of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage appeared alongside actor Antonio Banderas in a Bosch pickles commercial during the broadcast.

An actor and a professional-wrestling icon walk into a fridge. Pickles ensue. Donʼt miss Boschʼs big game commercial starring me, Antonio Bosch-deras. #LikeABosch pic.twitter.com/OYG0SjLgXS — Bosch USA (@boschusa) January 27, 2025