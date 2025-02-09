WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Imagines Facing Roman Reigns in His Prime

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025
Kurt Angle expressed a desire to face Roman Reigns if he were in his prime. In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Reigns, highlighting his incredible journey from a challenging start to becoming a top star.

“He’s the best,” Angle said “He has literally improved dramatically from when he started. I mean, the company was really pushing. They had the rocket behind him when he wasn’t ready, but he was able to adapt and make himself ready.”

Angle noted the skepticism of some fans during Reigns’ rise, stating, “So, I think what he was able to do is something that’s almost impossible. A lot of fans were like, ‘Why is he pushing him so hard?’ The smart fans. Now, you know why. He’s really talented.”

While Angle believes he does not have another match in him, he is open to possibly being physical in some capacity.


