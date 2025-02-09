WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Caster Challenges All to Prove He's the "Best Wrestler Alive" on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Max Caster is set to assert his claim as the “Best Wrestler Alive” on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW has officially confirmed that Caster’s highly anticipated open challenge will take place this week.

“Who will rise to the occasion for Max Caster’s Best Wrestler Alive™ Open Challenge this Wednesday?” AEW teased.

Last week on Dynamite, Caster disrupted Hangman Page’s promo, voicing his frustration off-screen about the lengthy segment, which led to a tense confrontation. On last night’s Collision, Caster issued a challenge directly to Page, urging him to step up and face him on Dynamite this Wednesday.

The lineup for the February 12 Dynamite is as follows:

AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) defend against The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

AEW Trios Champions The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) defend against the Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

Max Caster’s Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge


#aew #dynamite #max caster

