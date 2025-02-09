WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Talent Releases Likely Linked to Upcoming Main Roster Call-Ups

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

WWE has released several talents, including Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar and Akam), their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was informed that her deal would not be renewed when it expires later this month.

With the exception of Deville, all of the released talents are subject to 90-day non-compete clauses. This means that they cannot join any other promotions or work with any other organizations for three months. After the non-compete period, they will become free agents and will be able to sign with any company.

According to Fightful Select, “Those within NXT Fightful spoke to believe the releases are tied to a new batch of call-ups being brought in to main roster in 2025.” While it remains unclear when these call-ups will take place or who will be included, it is clear that changes are on the horizon for WWE's roster.

