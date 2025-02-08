Isla Dawn Latest WWE Star to Be Released

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Isla Dawn has become one of the latest talents to be released by WWE. On Friday, the company parted ways with several superstars, including Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar and Akam), their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was notified that WWE would not be renewing her contract, which is set to expire later this month.

As a result of her release, Dawn now faces a 90-day non-compete clause. She took to social media to announce the news, as seen below:

Dawn began her WWE career in NXT UK, where she quickly gained recognition with high-profile rivalries against top competitors such as Meiko Satomura and Kay Lee Ray. She made her move to NXT in 2022, where she teamed up with Alba Fyre to form “The Unholy Union.” Together, they secured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Dawn and Fyre were later drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. At Clash at the Castle 2024 in Scotland, they captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, but they lost the titles later that year and were quietly disbanded.