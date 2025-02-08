WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Giovanni Vinci Released from WWE

Posted By: Admin on Feb 08, 2025

Several WWE releases have been confirmed. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with the company, according to reports from PWInsider and Fightful Select on Saturday. Giovanni Vinci has also been released, per Fightful Select.

The Good Brothers and Vinci join Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, AOP, Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, and Isla Dawn as part of the latest round of cuts.

Anderson and Gallows had been with WWE since returning in June 2022. Their first stint lasted from 2016 until their release in April 2020. Gallows previously worked for WWE from 2005 to 2010 under gimmicks including an Imposter Kane, Festus (of Jesse & Festus), and a member of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society, before being released in November 2010.

Vinci debuted in WWE as part of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and later formed a tag team with Marcel Barthel in 2017. The duo aligned with WALTER (now Gunther) and Ludwig Kaiser to form Imperium and captured the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. Vinci was removed from the group in April 2024 and had limited appearances on WWE programming afterward.

Source: f4wonline.com
