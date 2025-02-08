Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, AOP, and Paul Ellering to Depart WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has parted ways with several talents, including the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and their manager Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, and Sonya Deville. Cedric Alexander also announced his release earlier today.

The Authors of Pain rejoined WWE in 2022 after a previous release in 2020. They were recently aligned with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in the faction known as The Final Testament.

Sonya Deville, a former Tough Enough participant and one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, will become a free agent in a few weeks as WWE has chosen not to renew her contract.

Blair Davenport, who was promoted to the main roster in 2024, has also been released.