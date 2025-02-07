WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cedric Alexander Confirms WWE Departure After Eight-Year Tenure

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Cedric Alexander has officially parted ways with WWE.

On February 7, Alexander took to Twitter to announce his departure, expressing gratitude for his time with the company. He wrote,

“Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years. Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories, and I will continue to do so ’til the good Lord says otherwise. See you in 90.”

The “see you in 90” remark seemingly references a 90-day non-compete clause, suggesting Alexander will be free to sign elsewhere after that period.

Alexander’s last WWE match took place on the January 28 episode of NXT, where he faced Ethan Page in a losing effort.

His WWE journey began in 2016, highlighted by a standout performance in the Cruiserweight Classic, a reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and a notable run in The Hurt Business faction.

With his departure now official, speculation will likely begin about his next move in the wrestling.


