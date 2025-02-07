Nic Nemeth Reveals His Support for AEW While in WWE, but Things Have Changed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nic Nemeth, who spent years under contract with WWE, was rooting for AEW during his time with the company, despite his long tenure with the sports entertainment giant.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Nemeth shared his thoughts on AEW's arrival and his support for Tony Khan's promotion. Reflecting on his WWE days, he said, “I was in WWE when I was doing work that I wasn’t really proud of. I go, man, there’s something not so special happening right now. We need an alternative, and the world wanted one, and they got one, holy crap… I want 10 alternatives where I wanna be able to go. I don’t know which one I can watch this week, because I’m so hooked at all these different possibilities.”

Although Nemeth was excited that AEW provided fans with a much-needed alternative, he expressed that the company’s current product doesn't quite hold his attention the way it once did. He noted, “It’s not keeping me long-term, and a really important part is it’s not forcing me to go, I have to see this next week.”

Released from WWE in 2023, Nemeth chose not to join AEW but instead signed with TNA, where he has become one of the promotion’s top stars.