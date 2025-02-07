WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Nikki Bella Hints That Brie Could Be Returning to WWE Soon

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Nikki Bella Hints That Brie Could Be Returning to WWE Soon

Nikki Bella may not be the only Bella we see on WWE television in the near future.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie podcast, Nikki dropped a hint that her sister, Brie, could be making her way back to WWE soon. She teased, “Hopefully Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come.”

Nikki recently made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis after attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. She also confirmed that the Rumble would not be her last appearance in the WWE ring.

While Brie has not yet made any public comments about a potential return to WWE, Nikki’s hint leaves fans wondering if the Bella Twins will soon be reunited in the ring once more.

Seth Rollins Cut from Captain America: Brave New World Amid Creative Changes

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World underwent significant changes during post-production, resulting in WWE superstar Seth Rolli [...]

— Admin Feb 07, 2025 07:46AM

Source: podcasts.apple.com
Tags: #wwe #nikki bella #brie bella #the bella twins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π