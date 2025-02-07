Nikki Bella Hints That Brie Could Be Returning to WWE Soon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nikki Bella may not be the only Bella we see on WWE television in the near future.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie podcast, Nikki dropped a hint that her sister, Brie, could be making her way back to WWE soon. She teased, “Hopefully Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come.”

Nikki recently made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis after attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. She also confirmed that the Rumble would not be her last appearance in the WWE ring.

While Brie has not yet made any public comments about a potential return to WWE, Nikki’s hint leaves fans wondering if the Bella Twins will soon be reunited in the ring once more.