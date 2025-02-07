WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Seth Rollins Cut from Captain America: Brave New World Amid Creative Changes

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Seth Rollins Cut from Captain America: Brave New World Amid Creative Changes

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World underwent significant changes during post-production, resulting in WWE superstar Seth Rollins being cut from the film. Director Julius Onah, in an interview with ComicBook.com, clarified the reasons behind Rollins' removal.

Initially, Rollins was cast as a member of the Serpent Society, a group of snake-themed villains. However, Onah explained that the portrayal of the group evolved, prompting a shift in casting. "As we were evolving…we were trying to figure out…who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas," said Onah. This led to the casting of Giancarlo Esposito, whose iconic status and suitability for the film’s grounded tone were pivotal. While Onah praised Rollins as "incredible," the decision was made due to the film’s creative evolution and planned reshoots.

Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, has some acting experience, having appeared in Armed Response (2017), voiced a role in The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! (2017), and made a cameo in Like a Boss (2020). Despite his removal from Brave New World, his acting career is likely far from over. With his charisma, athleticism, and widespread popularity, Rollins has a strong foundation for future roles in both voice acting and live-action projects. Given the success of wrestlers-turned-actors like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, Rollins may well follow in their footsteps. His acting future remains one to watch.

Source: comicbook.com
Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #captain america #brave new world

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π