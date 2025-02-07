Seth Rollins Cut from Captain America: Brave New World Amid Creative Changes

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World underwent significant changes during post-production, resulting in WWE superstar Seth Rollins being cut from the film. Director Julius Onah, in an interview with ComicBook.com, clarified the reasons behind Rollins' removal.

Initially, Rollins was cast as a member of the Serpent Society, a group of snake-themed villains. However, Onah explained that the portrayal of the group evolved, prompting a shift in casting. "As we were evolving…we were trying to figure out…who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas," said Onah. This led to the casting of Giancarlo Esposito, whose iconic status and suitability for the film’s grounded tone were pivotal. While Onah praised Rollins as "incredible," the decision was made due to the film’s creative evolution and planned reshoots.

Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, has some acting experience, having appeared in Armed Response (2017), voiced a role in The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! (2017), and made a cameo in Like a Boss (2020). Despite his removal from Brave New World, his acting career is likely far from over. With his charisma, athleticism, and widespread popularity, Rollins has a strong foundation for future roles in both voice acting and live-action projects. Given the success of wrestlers-turned-actors like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, Rollins may well follow in their footsteps. His acting future remains one to watch.