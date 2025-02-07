Mercedes Mone Headlines House of Glory Event After 13-Year Absence from Indies

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mercedes Mone has officially announced her first indie appearance in 13 years, and wrestling fans are in for an exciting treat. She will headline the House of Glory event on March 15 at the NYC Arena.

The promotion revealed the news on Thursday evening, with Mone set to take center stage at the show, which will be streamed live on TrillerTV+. Tickets are now available for purchase at HOGWrestling.net, with general admission starting at $30.

The year 2024 marked a period of major transformation and fresh starts for Mone. After months of speculation, she made her debut in All Elite Wrestling. In her AEW debut match at Double or Nothing, she defeated Willow Nightingale to capture the AEW TBS Championship.

Since then, Mone has engaged in high-profile feuds with top stars, including Skye Blue, Zeuxis, and Nyla Rose. Fans can look forward to her TBS Title defense against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam: Australia next weekend.