Fans and Wrestlers Alike Call Out New WWE Entrance Themes

Def Rebel's work on WWE entrance music has drawn considerable backlash from both fans and talent.

At the recent Royal Rumble, many viewers voiced their frustration over the indistinct and forgettable entrance themes, which made it hard to identify superstars entering the ring. This dissatisfaction appears to be shared by WWE talent, as multiple wrestlers have expressed discontent with the current state of their entrance music.

Sources reveal that talent has had little to no input when working with Def Rebel, with no collaborative effort on their themes. In fact, several wrestlers have attempted to revert to their old entrance songs, citing concerns about the quality and connection with their audience. While some have managed to keep their original themes, others have not been so lucky.

WWE has also tried introducing new themes for specific superstars, but in certain cases, talent has resisted these changes. Additionally, new wrestlers seem to prefer using their own established music over themes produced by Def Rebel.

As of now, there is no information available regarding the terms or duration of Def Rebel's agreement with WWE, or whether the contract is set to expire soon.