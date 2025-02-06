New Match and Segment for Saturday’s AEW Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
A new match and segment are set for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT and MAX. Mariah May will participate in an exhibition match, and Kazuchika Okada will go face-to-face with Buddy Matthews. Here’s the updated lineup:
⚡Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
⚡Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
⚡Bandido vs. Bryan Keith
⚡Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa
⚡Harley Cameron in concert
⚡Mariah May vs. TBD
⚡Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face
