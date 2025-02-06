WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match and Segment for Saturday’s AEW Collision

Posted By: Admin on Feb 06, 2025

A new match and segment are set for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT and MAX. Mariah May will participate in an exhibition match, and Kazuchika Okada will go face-to-face with Buddy Matthews. Here’s the updated lineup:

Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

Harley Cameron in concert

Mariah May vs. TBD

Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face

