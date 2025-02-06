Trish Stratus Reveals TNA Champion Who Helped Her Prepare for Royal Rumble Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Trish Stratus has opened up about the TNA Champion who helped her prepare for her WWE Royal Rumble return.

The Hall of Famer had teased a return to the ring to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her debut, and fans were taken by surprise when she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match at number 25. After her last match at Payback 2023, where she faced Becky Lynch in a cage match, Stratus wanted to ensure she was in top shape for her return.

In a video shared on social media, Stratus showcased her intense training sessions with TNA star Jody Threat at Battle Arts Academy. The legendary wrestler emphasized that she was committed to giving 100% in her comeback, or not returning at all, and the video included a brief montage of her preparation.

Jody Threat, who made her TNA debut in 2023, is currently one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Dani Luna, collectively known as Spitfire. The duo is in the midst of their second reign as champions after defeating Masha Slamovich and Tasha Steelz.