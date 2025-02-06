WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bloodline Showcase and Underground Matches Highlight WWE 2K25 Trailer

Posted By: Admin on Feb 06, 2025

The official trailer for WWE 2K25 has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the exciting new features of the upcoming game. The trailer showcases several major additions, including the "Bloodline Showcase Mode," intergender gameplay, "Bloodline Rules" matches, and the introduction of underground brawls. Viewers are treated to a look at the new brawl environments, as well as the unique match types that will be available. Additionally, the trailer highlights chain wrestling and briefly touches on the return of MyGM mode.

WWE 2K25 is now available for pre-order, with a release date set for March 14th. Fans who purchase the Deadman Edition or the Bloodline Edition will enjoy seven days of early access, beginning March 7th.


Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k25 #wwe games

