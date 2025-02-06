WrestleMania 41 Start Times Still in Flux as WWE Works Out Schedule for NXT and Mania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a big event, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, 2025. The card is rumored to feature exciting matchups, including CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, GUNTHER defending the World Title against Jey Uso, and John Cena facing off with Cody Rhodes. However, none of these matches have been officially confirmed yet.

During a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the proposed schedule for the weekend's events. Originally, the plan was for Stand & Deliver to start at 12 pm PT (3 pm ET), with the first night of WrestleMania kicking off at 3 pm PT (6 pm ET). For comparison, last year's Stand & Deliver began at 12:00 pm ET, and the main card of Mania started at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Despite the proximity of T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium, which are about a mile and a half apart, traffic remains a critical consideration. Meltzer mentioned, “I actually talked to somebody from WWE yesterday about this start time on Saturday. And it’s not finalized, so they’ll have to finalize it, but the idea of noon and 3 pm PT as the start times for NXT and WrestleMania is not out of the picture, I don’t see how you can do it that way. It might be 11 am and 3 pm or 12 pm and 4 pm. They’re working it out, but I think the original idea was noon and 3 pm… It’s pretty much impossible trying to run two shows in the same day to do that. I think that maybe the feeling is, you know, 10 am start and local time, and then 3 pm would probably be ideal. But I think maybe the feeling is that 10 am is just too early. So there is no official start time of the two shows, but it’s going to be in that range, you know, probably eleven or noon and probably three or three or four, but it’s still going to be even with the hour and a half. I mean, because it takes time to get into the stadium, it’s still cutting it real close.”

WWE officials are still ironing out the details, but fans are eager to see how the weekend unfolds as both events promise to be monumental.