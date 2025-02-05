Jim Ross Shares Text with Triple H Following WWE Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An AEW name has detailed a text exchange with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque after the announcement of his induction into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. On his Grillin JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke out against naysayers questioning Triple H’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, even revealing that he reached out to WWE’s Chief Content Officer after hearing the news.

Jim Ross said:

“Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon. Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bullshit. It’s weak. “If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a bitch was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records. Give me a break. Stop it. You’re embarrassing yourself by showing your ignorance. Don’t do that. I’m happy for him.”

“I sent him a text the other day, congratulating him, and believe it or not, it was the day after the Rumble, he texted me back. He doesn’t forget those that have helped him along the way and those that he respects, and he’s doing a great job.”

As captured by WWE cameras, Triple H was taken aback by his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025 with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker invading a WWE HQ Town Hall Meeting for employees to make the announcement. Jim Ross continues to work with AEW, making appearances on commentary typically for specific matches on pay-per-view.