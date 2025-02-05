Lexis King Overhauls WWE NXT Heritage Cup Rules Following Title Win

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A significant change has been made to the rules surrounding WWE’s NXT Heritage Cup following a recent title change.

After weeks of heated competition with Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King captured the NXT Heritage Cup on last week's episode of NXT, defeating Dempsey to claim the championship. Under the guidance of William Regal, King had shown signs of a shift in attitude, with Regal attempting to lead him down a more disciplined path. However, that transformation appears to have been short-lived.

During tonight’s episode of NXT, King made his way to the ring with the Heritage Cup in hand and wasted no time in addressing the fans. Dismissing the notion of change, he declared that he is at his best when embracing his father’s legacy, rejecting any attempts to mold him into something different.

King then announced a major alteration to the rules governing the Heritage Cup. Previously contested under a unique rounds-based format with time limits, King declared that moving forward, the championship would now be defended under standard one-fall-to-a-finish rules.

His announcement was quickly interrupted by a surprising appearance from TNA’s JDC, formerly known as Fandango, who arrived to his classic WWE entrance theme. JDC wasted no time in challenging King to a Heritage Cup match next week, setting the stage for a must-see match.