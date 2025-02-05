Fandango Shocks WWE Fans with NXT Return!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former WWE star made a surprise return to NXT on the February 4th episode, receiving a strong ovation from the fans.

Interrupting NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King, Fandango’s music hit before the former NXT Tag Team Champion made his entrance. Now signed to TNA as JDC, he acknowledged the working agreement between both promotions and announced he would challenge King for the Heritage Cup on February 11th. King accepted, and the segment ended without any physicality.

Fandango’s WWE past

Signing a developmental deal in 2006, JDC competed in Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before wrestling in NXT in 2010.

Debuting his ballroom dancer persona in 2013, Fandango scored a shocking WrestleMania win over Chris Jericho. While primarily an undercard act, his entrance music became a fan favorite, even charting in the UK.

Teaming with Tyler Breeze in 2016, the duo became popular as The Fashion Police before capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships in 2020. They were released in 2021 as part of WWE’s budget cuts.

JDC signed with TNA in 2023, joining The System faction alongside Moose, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, and Brian Myers. While he won gold in NXT, he has yet to capture a championship in TNA.