WWE NXT Results - February 4, 2025

Tonight on NXT, NXT Champion Oba Femi teams with Trick Williams against A-Town Down Under, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, Bayley and Roxanne Perez participate in a Vengeance Day Summit

Kelani Jordan battles Karmen Petrovic, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King to appear, Stephanie Vaquer takes on Jacy Jayne, Charlotte Flair returns to NXT and more!

Check back for live results!

Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Bayley, A-Town Down Under, Oba Femi, Trick Williams are shown, separately, arriving to the arena.

Match 1: Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence -vs- Stephanie Vaquer



The women lock up at the bell and Vaquer gets Jayne against the turnbuckles before breaking the hold. Vaquer slams Jayne on the mat and slaps her in a submission hold. Jayne fires back at Vaquer and kicks her in the corner and chokes her out with her leg. Vaquer slams Jayne against the turnbuckles and then drop kicks her. Jayne tries to roll her up but Vaquer is prepared and kicks her down and covers her for two. Jayne is slammed in the corner and choked out and Vaquer kicks her as she's laid out in the corner. Jayne slams Vaquer down and kicks her and then misses a Senton. Vaquer locks Jayne's head between her legs and slams Jayne's head against the met. Jayne rolls outside and the action rolls outside as Vaquer slams her head on the apron. Henley pulls Vaquer off the apron allowing Jayne to somersault off the apron onto Vaquer and we cut to a break.

We come back to Jayne having Vaquer in a hold and we get knee strikes until Vaquer chops on Jayne. Vaquer goes for a fancy move and Jayne knocks her down on the top rope. Vaquer kicks Jayne in the face and gets on the top rope again with Jayne and hits a superplex off the middle rope. The women trade punches and Jayne gets her down with a kick. Jayne tries to cannonball in the corner but misses. Vaquer hits an Eat Defeat and Meteora in the corner followed by a Belly to Back Suplex. Vaquer tries a roll up, Jayne rolls through and kicks Vaquer in the face and covers for a near fall. Vaquer hits a DDT and covers for another near fall. Jayne punches Vaquer in the ring and then gets caught up in the ropes, Vaquer hits the Faint Kick and covers for a two count, and Nyx comes in an breaks the pin. Vaquer hits Nyx and delivers her finisher for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Zaria and Sol Ruca approach the Meta-Girls and talk smack about the Meta-Girls failing in their lost matches. Legend tells Zaria that she has a lot to say for someone who sits at home. Shotzi, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defend the Meta-Girls and Jackson tells them to handle their own beef.

Lexis King is in the ring with his Heritage Cup Trophy. He says he's out to be humble but he's on the path to being the best performer in history. He talks about William Regal helping him and the advice he was given last week but he doesn't take advice. He says he plays by his own rules and he's the whole package. He says he's an alpha and not a beta and he's got King's blood. He was born into this business and he's the son of a psycho. He says he didn't ask for this and he's tried his hardest to be anything but his father. He doesn't know his father but he was a loose cannon and would do anything to win. He says his dad had so much potential but he never reached his potential. He says he's truly at his best when he's his father's son and he won't change because now he's the Heritage Cup Champion for staying true to who he is. He says the Heritage Cup has been mistreated for far too long and his first proclamation as the champion, he will change the way the title is defended. It's now going to be one fall, Fandango's music hits and out comes Fandango comes out and reintroduces himself. King says he knows who this is, and he used to runaround with Tyler Breeze playing dress-up. Fandango says that's funny coming around someone who spray paints his face. Fandango says he's known as JDC and he's here representing the system of TNA. He says next week, he will be challenging King for the cup next week after talking to Ava. King says that NXT has a system as well, and all JDC is, is FAN-DAAAAN-GO and next week they will dance.

The D'Angelo Family are watching Tony D in a TV commercial. Stacks brings up Tony missing their match and The Don says he should be worrying about his match tonight.

Match 2: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo w/The D'Angelo Family -vs- Ridge Holland



Stacks attacks Holland before the bell and kicks Holland out of the ring after some action in the ring. Holland slams Stacks against the steel steps and sends him back in the ring. Stacks is Irish whipped into the corner and he is able to get Holland tripped up on the ropes. Holland kicks down Stacks and Stacks then slaps Holland and Holland fights back and Stacks gets Holland down and tries for a top rope move and is caught and suplexed. Holland kicks Stacks out of the ring, Izzy Dame runs in and goes to kick Holland and Stacks rolls him up for a near fall. Holland hits The Redeemer to get the win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

Fraxiom is approached by Inamura and Briggs who tells them if Fraxiom challenged them they would beat them up.

Match 3: Sol Ruca & Zaria -vs- Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley



Ruca and Paxley begin the match, they trade a bunch of holds and roll around the ring. Ruca knocks down Paxley after a blind tag. Zaria is tagged in and Dolin gets her in a crucifix hold and Zaria powers out and slaps Dolin. Ruca is tagged and Zaria tags back in an attempt to double team but the tag isn't legal. Dolin gets Ruca down and tags in Paxley. Paxley hits the Spider Inside Her and then hits a butterfly suplex. Dolin is tagged in and they double team Ruca and cover for a near fall. Ruca gets Dolin caught up in the ropes and Zaria is tagged in and she beats on both Dolin and Paxley. Zaria spears Dolin and Paxley breaks the pin. Ruca and Zaria get kicked by Paxley and Dolin and they now double team Zaria. Zaria tags Ruca and she hits the Sol Snatcher on Dolin for the win.

Winners: Zaria & Sol Ruca

Giulia, Bayley and Roxanne Perez walk backstage heading to attend the Vengeance Day Summit.

Sarah Shcreiber talks to Trick Williams and he is pissed he doesn't have the match at Vengeance Day - he says he will drop A-Town Down Under and Oba Femi's receipt is on the way.

Bayley, Roxanne Perez come down to the ring and before Giulia can come out, Perez asks if we can discuss her performance before Giulia comes out. She talks about her accolades in the match, Bayley says she didn't even win - but Perez says she eliminated Giulia. Perez tells Bayley that she's only in NXT because she's a loser on the main roster. Perez says she's excited to go to RAW when it happens. Bayley tells her she hopes she surpasses her because that's what NXT is about. Bayley tells Perez she is going to Wrestlemania and that Perez is losing herself and her ego will make her lose her best friend too. She says if she loses at Vengeance Day she will be fine, but will Perez. Perez says she has no friends, no mentor and no equal in the WWE. Perez says she will win at Vengeance Day, and then she will win the RAW title and to SmackDown to win the title. And when she vacates the title, maybe Cora Jade can win it. Giulia comes out and tells Perez she is nothing without a title. She tells Bayley she will beat her too. Charlotte Flair's music hits and she makes her way to the ring. Flair says Mama has come and your queen has arrived and she's NXT home grown an NXT will always be her home. She asks if anyone remembers her last time she won the title. She talks to Perez about her Royal Rumble performance and she was the Iron Woman and if she wins the title, and Flair takes her on, she will be a runner up again. She tells Giulia her hype is real and she's the champ for the best women's roster in the world but she's better. She tells Bayley that she will be the best champion. Cora Jade comes out and takes out Giulia and Bayley and then goes to attack Perez. Jade poses with the title and then smokes Bayley again.

Backstage, Ethan Page and Je'Von Evans talk with Ava with security separating them. Ava says Evans is suspended for interfering when he isn't cleared in the ring. Page tells Ava his punishment should be facing him at Vengeance Day. Ava agrees as long as he's cleared.

Briggs and Inamura ask for a match against Hank & Tank and they agree. D'Angelo Family are backstage as well and Ridge Holland comes up to them and Izzy Dame tells them to settle them in a cage match.

Match 4: Kelani Jordan -vs- Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante "Thee" Adonis



The women lock up and exchange holds. Jordan gets Petrovic down on the ground and covers her for two. Petrovic comes at Jordan with some kicks after Adonis gives her some water and Petrovic then takes down and strikes her and covers for a quick one count. Petrovic is locked in a hold and slammed against the corner. Petrovic kicks Jordan and hits a bulldog for a two count. Petrovic slaps Jordan in an arm bar and Jordan kicks out of it and armdrags Petrovic and follows up with a drop kick. Jordan sends Petrovic outside the ring and Jordan goes for a corkscrew splash but Adonis moves Petrovic out of the way and Jordan knocks him down. Jaida Parker comes out and Jordan is distracted allowing Petrovic to take advantage and gets Jordan back in the ring and attacks her and covers for a two count and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Parker is now on commentary with Booker, Graves and Joseph. Petrovic and Jordan trade punches in the ring and Jordan takes her down with a running shoulder block and a cartwheel elbow. She kicks Petrovic and hits a facebuster and covers for a near fall. Jordan elbows Petrovic and kicks her. Petrovic comes back with some forearms and strikes. She hits Jordan with some body kicks and to her face and takes her down and covers for two. Jordan kicks Petrovic down and gets on the top rope and Petrovic hits a rope assisted handstand throwdown and covers Jordan for two. Jordan hits a bridged Northern Lights and covers for two. Petrovic rolls up Jordan for two. Petrovic kicks Jordan and walks into an Angle Slam on Petrovic. Jordan hits a split-legged moonsault and then hits another one and puts Petrovic in a cross face and Petrovic taps out.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic

After the match Jordan slaps another Crossface on Petrovic and the decision is reversed.

Stephanie Vaquer is interviewed backstage and she tells Fallon Henley that her time as champ is up and she will see her in hell.

Backstage, Bayley approaches Ava and demands a match against Cora Jade. Ava turns her attention back to Fraxiom and Briggs & Inamura come in and ask for their tag match, but Briggs has a match confirmed with Hank & Tank and Inamura got one against NQCC. Ava makes it a triple threat.

Sarah Schreiber catches up with A-Town Down Under and they say they check all the boxes and they'll prove how they're the best. Waller says he'll dethrone Oba Femi at Vengeance Day and Theory has issue with it but they're music hits and they're unable to sort out this miscommunication.

Match 5: A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) -vs- Oba Femi & Trick William



As Williams is making his entrance and goes to pose in the ring, Oba Femi comes out interrupting his posing pissing off Williams. Theory and Femi start the match, and before any action can happen, Williams tags himself in and Theory attacks Williams. Theory slams Williams against the corner and Williams comes back with shoulder checks and a drop kick on Theory. Williams and Femi have words allowing Theory to take down Williams and covers for two. Waller is tagged in and he hammers on Williams and chops him in the corner. Waller goes for another chop but Williams counters and chops Waller. Williams now takes down Waller and body slams him. Femi tags himself in and Theory runs in and is powerslammed. Waller is able to get a punch on Femi while Femi was staring down Williams. Femi slams Waller and tags himself in. Williams slams Waller and stares at Femi. Waller hits Williams and knocks Femi off the apron. Femi pulls Williams out for the ring, allowing for Waller to suicide dive onto them and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Williams and Theory are laid out on the mat. Theory jumps onto Williams' back and punches him. Waller is tagged in and they double team Williams and he's covered for one count. Waller kicks Williams down to the mat and covers for a two count. Waller clubs Williams on the back of his neck and comes down on his arm. Williams kicks Waller but Waller punches him in the face and covers for a near fall. Waller tries for a sleeper holder but Williams hits a stunner to break the hold. Waller throws Williams over the ropes onto the apron, allowing Theory to kick him off the apron. Waller runs out and knocks down Williams. Waller comes off the barricade and hits an elbow and throws Williams into the ring. Back in the ring, Williams tosses Waller up and hits uppercut. Williams tags in Femi who goes to town on both Waller and Theory. Femi gets both Waller and Theory on his shoulders and hits a double stacked Samoan Drop. Femi slams into both on opposite corners of the ring several times. Femi tosses Theory across the ring, and Williams tags himself in and Waller tags in and Williams doesn't see it and attacks Theory allowing Waller to attack Williams. Theory takes Femi over the top rope distracting the ref. Eddy Thorpe runs down and smacks Williams with a strap, Waller slams down Williams and gets the win.

Winners: A-Town Down Under

After the match, Thorpe and Femi stare each other down and instead of helping Williams, Femi leaves. Thorpe unleashes a beating on Williams with the strap as the episode closes. We get the same no broadcast screen with "Vengeance Day" written across the screen and then we get a silhouette of people standing and the show ends.

