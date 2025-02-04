AEW Collision Viewership Drop for 2/1 as Show Competes Against WWE Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision on February 1, 2025, delivered major storyline developments, including Toni Storm intensifying her feud with Mariah May. However, the show's ratings saw a decline.

Per Wrestlenomics, AEW Collision averaged 197,000 viewers on TNT with a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 250,000 viewers and 0.07 rating. These numbers do not include MAX streaming, which continues to impact AEW’s total audience. The drop was expected as the show aired opposite WWE’s Royal Rumble.

The episode featured Toni Storm cutting a heated promo on Mariah May, vowing to end her. Meanwhile, Adam Copeland challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, setting up a major showdown.