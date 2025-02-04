WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW Collision Viewership Drop for 2/1 as Show Competes Against WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

AEW Collision Viewership Drop for 2/1 as Show Competes Against WWE Royal Rumble

AEW Collision on February 1, 2025, delivered major storyline developments, including Toni Storm intensifying her feud with Mariah May. However, the show's ratings saw a decline.

Per Wrestlenomics, AEW Collision averaged 197,000 viewers on TNT with a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 250,000 viewers and 0.07 rating. These numbers do not include MAX streaming, which continues to impact AEW’s total audience. The drop was expected as the show aired opposite WWE’s Royal Rumble.

The episode featured Toni Storm cutting a heated promo on Mariah May, vowing to end her. Meanwhile, Adam Copeland challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, setting up a major showdown.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Cracks Netflix’s Global Top 10

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is making history beyond the ring—it is taking over Netflix. The event ranked tenth in the streamer’s glob [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 04, 2025 06:43PM

Source: wrestlenomics.com
Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π