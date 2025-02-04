WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Cracks Netflix’s Global Top 10

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is making history beyond the ring—it is taking over Netflix. The event ranked tenth in the streamer’s global Top 10 for the week of January 27, marking a major milestone for WWE’s international distribution deal.

Netflix reported that the Royal Rumble garnered 2.1 million views and 9.6 million hours watched worldwide, the first time a WWE event has cracked the platform’s rankings. This success, combined with record-breaking attendance of 70,342 at Lucas Oil Stadium, highlights WWE’s growing global reach.

On Peacock, viewership surged 14% from last year’s record, and Netflix’s international exposure pushed the numbers even higher. Social media also erupted, with Bron Breakker’s brutal spear on IShowSpeed becoming the most-watched Royal Rumble clip ever, amassing over 300 million views in just 24 hours.

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in their Royal Rumble matches, earning WrestleMania 41 title shots. With WWE’s momentum soaring, anticipation is now set on WrestleMania 41 to see if it can surpass these historic milestones.