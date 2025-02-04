The Undertaker Discusses Recent Fan Reaction to Hulk Hogan

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡



Hulk Hogan's appearance at WWE Raw's Netflix premiere in Los Angeles last month was met with boos from the crowd. The Undertaker, who was present and also made an appearance, witnessed this firsthand.

Many fans attributed the negative reaction to Hogan's past racist comments and his political endorsement of Donald Trump. Addressing the incident on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Hogan acknowledged that he anticipated such a response.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker discussed Hogan's reception, stating, "When I saw him, he was no selling it and pushing his beer. I didn’t see…I wasn’t backstage when he came."

When asked if he felt bad for Hogan, The Undertaker remarked, "I got feelings for people. Sometimes, in life, things come back. He was bigger than life, Americana kinda deal, then he gets caught on tape saying some derogatory, racist things. In this day and age, where all of that is such a hot-button deal, I don’t know what you expect. People are going to react, and they are not going to react in a positive way."

The WWE Hall of Famer also noted fans' awareness of Hogan's past behavior, stating, "Thats probably a good point. Fans have access now to everything. They get to hear people’s interviews and they feel like they are part of that locker room. This is somebody that was, regardless of where he’s at now, they still carry a grudge about it. He’s come back before, since all of the stuff with his daughter and the racial stuff. He’s come back and gotten positive reactions."