Jim Johnston’s WWE Return? Not So Fast—New Day’s Theme Credit Was an Error

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

The New Day’s heel turn took another step forward on Raw with a brand-new entrance theme, but confusion arose when captions credited legendary WWE composer Jim Johnston for the track. However, that was simply an error.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources confirmed Johnston had no involvement in the song’s creation. The mistake stemmed from a captioning error, sparking speculation about Johnston’s return, but WWE insiders clarified that he remains unaffiliated with the company.

The actual track was produced by Sayzee, with rapper Mega Ran providing vocals. Mega Ran confirmed his role on Twitter after the song debuted, writing, “I’m performing on here. SURPRISE! The blessings don’t stop! S/O to @Sayzee_Yfrwn.”

Mega Ran previously worked with WWE on Xavier Woods’ Bow Down entrance theme during his King of the Ring reign. Now, he’s helping define The New Day’s next chapter as one of WWE’s most despised teams.

With a new song, a ruthless attitude, and a victory over Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are embracing this new direction. Whether fans will get behind it or keep booing remains to be seen, but The New Day is making their impact felt.

