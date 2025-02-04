WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Apollo Crews Undergoes Surgery Following WWE SmackDown Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

Apollo Crews Undergoes Surgery Following WWE SmackDown Injury

Apollo Crews Set for Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Muscle on WWE SmackDown

Apollo Crews is facing a lengthy recovery after sustaining a significant injury during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

In an Instagram update, Crews revealed that he is in Birmingham, Alabama, preparing to undergo surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The injury occurred during his match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24 episode of SmackDown. Crews appeared to suffer the tear while taking a backcracker, visibly favoring his shoulder for the remainder of the match. Despite the injury, he managed to secure the victory by rolling up Gargano.

Despite the setback, Crews is maintaining a positive outlook, stating that this is simply one of those situations beyond his control.

“Heading into surgery today,” Crews wrote. “A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset.”

Crews did not say how much time he expects to miss but he will no doubt be out of action for a number of months.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apollo Crews (@apollowwe)


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #apollo crews

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π