Apollo Crews Undergoes Surgery Following WWE SmackDown Injury

Apollo Crews Set for Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Muscle on WWE SmackDown

Apollo Crews is facing a lengthy recovery after sustaining a significant injury during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

In an Instagram update, Crews revealed that he is in Birmingham, Alabama, preparing to undergo surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The injury occurred during his match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24 episode of SmackDown. Crews appeared to suffer the tear while taking a backcracker, visibly favoring his shoulder for the remainder of the match. Despite the injury, he managed to secure the victory by rolling up Gargano.

Despite the setback, Crews is maintaining a positive outlook, stating that this is simply one of those situations beyond his control.

“Heading into surgery today,” Crews wrote. “A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset.”

Crews did not say how much time he expects to miss but he will no doubt be out of action for a number of months.