Hangman Adam Page Set for Live Appearance on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming Dynamite will be held at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. As of Monday, WrestleTix reports that 2,052 tickets have been distributed for the event.

The announced lineup for the February 5, 2025, AEW Dynamite includes:

⚡Will Ospreay vs. a mystery member of the Don Callis Family

⚡Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

⚡Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

⚡Queen Aminata vs. Toni Storm

⚡Hangman Page appearing live

