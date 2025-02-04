WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hangman Adam Page Set for Live Appearance on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

AEW has announced that Hangman Adam Page will appear live on the February 5, 2025, episode of Dynamite. This follows last week's backstage encounter where Page was searching for Swerve Strickland and had a brief staredown with MJF. Strickland is scheduled to face Ricochet on this week's show. Additionally, MJF is also slated to appear live during the broadcast.

The upcoming Dynamite will be held at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. As of Monday, WrestleTix reports that 2,052 tickets have been distributed for the event.

The announced lineup for the February 5, 2025, AEW Dynamite includes:

Will Ospreay vs. a mystery member of the Don Callis Family

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

Queen Aminata vs. Toni Storm

Hangman Page appearing live


