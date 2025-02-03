Alexa Bliss Secures Five-Year WWE Contract, Joins Raw Roster

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Alexa Bliss made a highly anticipated return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match after prolonged contract negotiations had initially delayed her comeback.

According to Fightful, WWE finalized a new five-year contract with Bliss, along with Paragon Talent’s Mojo and Steve Kaye. The deal was signed on Saturday, and Bliss was flown in for the event.

Reports indicate that WWE had been preparing for her return weeks in advance, with merchandise already in place. She was originally scheduled to make her comeback on Raw in San Jose in mid-January, but plans were adjusted leading to her surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.

As previously reported by PWInsider.com, Bliss is expected to be part of the Raw brand moving forward. However, WWE has not yet officially announced her for tonight’s episode of Raw.