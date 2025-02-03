Hulk Hogan Anticipated Booing at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During WWE's 'Raw' Netflix premiere last month, Hulk Hogan's appearance was met with boos from the Los Angeles crowd. Due to his physical condition, WWE limited his involvement, positioning him at the entrance ramp.

Many fans attribute the negative reaction to Hogan's past racist comments and his endorsement of Donald Trump for U.S. President. Hogan addressed the unexpected response during an interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

Hogan remarked, "I did. You have to realize, the last I ran hard in LA, I was a bad guy. I was Hollywood Hogan and riding dirty with [Kevin] Nash and [Scott] Hall, spray painting people and crotch-chopping everybody. [The] last time I was there, I was a heel. I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it. At the end of the day, we looked at it the next day because I had eleven billion impressions, and some of the big stars that were on the card that night only had three billion. I don’t want to name names. [Does ear cup]. Give me some more. I was talking about the beer, we’re in a relationship with WWE, they are my partner in this thing, and I had to be a good guy in LA. If this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that, I would have turned into Hollywood Hogan. You hate me for all I’ve done and the Make-A-Wish Kids and all I’ve done for your kids? Guess what. I did it for the money. Since you want so much hatred coming your way, I hope you have a good time when Kamala Harris is your new governor and you’re all standing in the soup line. Mic drop, see ya. I couldn’t do that. I was ready to go after them."