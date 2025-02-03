WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Recalls Vince McMahon's Hilarious Prank During Their First Meeting

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 03, 2025

JBL, a notable figure in WWE, recounts a memorable moment from his initial meeting with Vince McMahon. On a recent episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, he shared how McMahon, who hadn’t seen JBL's tryout match, greeted him with an unexpected prank.

JBL recalls, “He looks at me and he goes, ‘I have in mind, a really unique idea. I’m gonna make you a heel ballerina.” The Texan found the idea “crazy” and regretted passing on WCW, until McMahon laughed and clarified that JBL would actually be a cowboy.

Reflecting on the encounter, JBL admitted the prank was amusing, even if he initially thought, “this man’s nuts.” He later embraced a cowboy persona as he transitioned through various roles in WWE, including Bradshaw of the Acolytes and the APA, eventually evolving into his heel millionaire character.

