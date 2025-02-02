2025 Royal Rumble Winners Jey Uso & Charlotte Flair Set for WWE Raw on Netflix

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, the winners of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, are set to appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed their appearances via Twitter, following their respective victories in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. With the road to WrestleMania now underway, both superstars are expected to address their championship aspirations.

In addition to their appearances, this week's Raw will also feature the start of the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches, as WWE begins to shape the next major contenders for its top titles.

Updated Lineup for WWE Raw:

⚡Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches begin

⚡Jey Uso makes an appearance

⚡Charlotte Flair makes an appearance

With Royal Rumble fallout and major WrestleMania implications, this episode of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a must-watch event on Netflix!