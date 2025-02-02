WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2025 Royal Rumble Winners Jey Uso & Charlotte Flair Set for WWE Raw on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 02, 2025

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, the winners of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, are set to appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed their appearances via Twitter, following their respective victories in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. With the road to WrestleMania now underway, both superstars are expected to address their championship aspirations.

In addition to their appearances, this week's Raw will also feature the start of the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches, as WWE begins to shape the next major contenders for its top titles.

Updated Lineup for WWE Raw:

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches begin

Jey Uso makes an appearance

Charlotte Flair makes an appearance

With Royal Rumble fallout and major WrestleMania implications, this episode of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a must-watch event on Netflix!


#wwe #raw #charlotte flair #jey usos

