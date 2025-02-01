Jey Uso Weighs WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent, Hints at Showdown with GUNTHER

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jey Uso is ready for his moment after emerging victorious in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis, Indiana. Uso cemented his legacy in the main event, eliminating John Cena to claim victory in the grueling 30-man contest.

Following his career-defining win, Jackie Redmond caught up with Uso to get his immediate reaction.

“There’s gonna be a party tonight! There’s gonna be a party tonight, Uce! It’s my turn, it’s my turn, Jackie!” Uso declared, embracing the energy of his monumental achievement.

Later in the interview, Uso made his WrestleMania 41 intentions crystal clear, promising to seize the biggest prize on Monday Night Raw.

“They ain’t never seen me coming, but guess what? I just won the damn Royal Rumble 2025! I bet y’all never see that coming! But another thing you’re gonna see coming, Uce—me main eventing WrestleMania and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion!”

With his Royal Rumble triumph, Uso has earned the right to challenge for a world championship at WrestleMania 41, with potential opponents being Cody Rhodes or GUNTHER. However, Uso’s words suggest he is setting his sights firmly on the Ring General. The two previously clashed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024, where GUNTHER retained his title.

Uso’s stunning victory underscores the unpredictability that makes the Royal Rumble so thrilling, as few expected him to outlast competitors such as CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Now, with momentum on his side, Jey Uso is "Yeet-ing" his way to the main event of WrestleMania 41, where he aims to capture his first World Championship.

Jey Uso weighed in on his WrestleMania 41 decision during the press conference, stating that he has yet to make a final choice on whether to challenge GUNTHER or Cody Rhodes. However, his comments suggested he is leaning toward facing the Ring General.



